News Release: Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash – US 29 S/N. Ohenry Blvd

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash – US 29 S/N. Ohenry Blvd

GREENSBORO, NC (August 29, 2021) – On 08/28/2021 at 9:49 pm, Greensboro Police responded to US 29 South at N. Ohenry Blvd in reference to a motor vehicle crash involving injury.

A 2003 Honda motorcycle, operated by John Carven Turner, 52 years old of Greensboro, and a 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, operated by Brooks Gerard Shands, 37 yoa of Spartanburg SC, were traveling southbound on US 29. A 2004 Hyundai Elantra, operated by Shakirah Lacala Gray, 34 years old of Greensboro, was making a left turn onto N. Ohenry Blvd. Ms. Gray failed to yield the right of way to oncoming traffic and a collision occurred, resulting in both motorcycle operators being ejected. Mr. Shands died from his sustained injuries and Mr. Turner was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Ms. Gray was charged with Misdemeanor Death by Vehicle and Failure to Yield Right of Way.

# # #

Ronald Glenn

Public Information Officer

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27401

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>

(w) 336.574.4002

(m) 336.451.5715

Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.