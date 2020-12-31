News Release: Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash on US 29 North

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash on US 29 North
GREENSBORO, NC (12-31-2020) – On 12-31-2020 at 11:53 am a 2008 Dodge Ram was traveling north on US 29. The vehicle ran off the roadway to the right, and crashed into several trees before coming to rest. A passenger inside the vehicle died as a result of this crash.
The driver of the vehicle, Mr. Zebulan Hunt (of Asheboro, NC) has been charged with Misdemeanor Death and Fail to maintain his lane of travel. He was given a $5000.00 bond.
The Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting this on going investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
