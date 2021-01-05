News Release: Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash on S. Eugene Street

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash on S. Eugene Street

GREENSBORO, NC (January 5, 2021) – On Tuesday 01/05/2021 at approximately 4:41 a.m., a 1998 Oldsmobile Cutlass was driving south on S Eugene Street near Bilbro Street. A pedestrian was in the roadway in dark clothing, in an area where the street lights were not working, and was struck by the vehicle.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash. The driver of the vehicle will not be charged in this incident. The Greensboro Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting this ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

