News Release: Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash Near Exit 222 on Interstate 40 East

Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash Near Exit 222 on Interstate 40 East

GREENSBORO, NC (April 23, 2020) – On 04/23/2021 at 1:42 pm, Greensboro Police responded to Interstate 40 East near exit 222 in reference to a single motor vehicle crash involving injury.

A 2006 Chevrolet Express van operated by Eduin Sosa Arteaga was traveling east on Interstate 40. The driver made a late attempt to take exit 222 and lost control of the vehicle, which skidded off the left side of the ramp, struck an embankment, and rolled several times. The driver was ejected and died from his sustained injuries. Three passengers in the vehicle are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Driver error and excessive speed are considered to have been factors in this crash. The Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting this ongoing investigation.

