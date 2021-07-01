News Release: Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash – E Wendover Avenue and Gatewood Avenue

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to fight crime for a safer Greensboro”

CITY OF GREENSBORO

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash – E Wendover Avenue and Gatewood Avenue

GREENSBORO, NC (June 30, 2021) – On 06/30/2021 at 11:08 pm, Greensboro Police responded to E Wendover Avenue and Gatewood Avenue in reference to a motor vehicle crash involving injury.

A 2014 Dodge Charger operated by a juvenile driver was traveling east on E Wendover Avenue. A 2015 Chrysler 200 operated by Antwon Donta White, 32 years old of Greensboro, was making a left turn from westbound E Wendover Avenue onto Gatewood Avenue. The vehicles collided within the intersection. Mr. White died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. The juvenile driver and a juvenile passenger of the Dodge Charger are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Excessive speed is considered to have been a factor in the crash. No charges have been filed at this time but are forthcoming. The Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting this ongoing investigation.

