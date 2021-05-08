News Release: Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash at E Wendover Avenue and Gatewood Avenue

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash at E Wendover Avenue and Gatewood Avenue

GREENSBORO, NC (05-08-2021) – On May 07, 2021 at 8:49 pm, officers responded to a motor vehicle crash with personal injury at the intersection of E Wendover Avenue and Gatewood Avenue.

The crash involved a Nissan Frontier and a motorcycle. The operator of the motorcycle died as a result of injuries sustained in this crash.

The driver of the Nissan Frontier, Mr. Clarence Meachem, 79 years old, from Gibsonville, NC has been charged with fail to yield right of way to a motorcycle and misdemeanor death by vehicle.

E. Wendover Avenue was closed for several hours, but has since been re-opened. This crash is actively being investigated by the Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

