News Release: Fatal Hit and Run Crash W Gate City and Meadowview Rd

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Fatal Hit and Run Crash – W Gate City Blvd/W Meadowview Rd

GREENSBORO, NC (August 2, 2020) – On 08-02-2020 at 10:34 pm, Greensboro Police responded to W Gate City Blvd and W Meadowview Rd in reference to a motor vehicle crash involving serious injury to a pedestrian.

Mr. David Robinson, 53 years old of Greensboro, was walking across W Gate City Blvd near W Meadowview Rd, but not in a marked crosswalk. Mr. Robinson was struck by a white in color work van traveling west on W Gate City Blvd. This vehicle left the scene following the crash and Mr. Robinson died as a result of his sustained injuries. The Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting this ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

# # #

Ronald Glenn

Public Information Officer

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>

(w) 336.574.4002

(m) 336.451.5715

Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.