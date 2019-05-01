News Release: Fatal Crash on W. Gate City Blvd

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

Fatal Crash on W Gate City Blvd near Silver Av

GREENSBORO, NC (May 1, 2019) – On 05-01-2019 at 12:50 am, Greensboro Police responded to W Gate City Blvd near Silver Av in reference to a motor vehicle crash involving serious injury.

A 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling eastbound on W Gate City Blvd at a high rate of speed and contacted a 2013 Nissan Altima operated by Mr. Dashaun Blakeney, 21 years old of Greensboro. The operator of the motorcycle, Mr. Keith Alston, 48 years old of Greensboro, was ejected and died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Speed and impairment are considered to be factors in this crash.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting this ongoing investigation.

