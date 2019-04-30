News Release: Fatal Crash on Muirs Chapel Rd

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002
Fatal Crash on Muirs Chapel Rd near Meade Dr
GREENSBORO, NC (April 30, 2019) – On 04-30-2019 at 1:54 am, Greensboro Police responded to Muirs Chapel Rd. near Meade Dr. in reference to a motor vehicle crash involving serious injury.
A 2019 Mercedes Benz ran off the roadway to the right and made contact with several objects, before coming to rest. The driver of the vehicle, died as a result of injuries they sustained in the crash. No other occupants or vehicles were involved.
Speed and impairment are considered to be factors in this crash. Identification of the driver is pending next of kin notification.
The Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting this ongoing investigation.
