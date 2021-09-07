News Release: Fatal Crash on I-40 East near Sandy Ridge Rd

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to Make Greensboro Safe for All People”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Fatal Crash on I-40 East near Sandy Ridge Rd

GREENSBORO, NC (09/07/2021) – On Monday 09/06/2021 at approximately 8:25 pm, Greensboro Police Officers responded to I-40 eastbound past Sandy Ridge Rd for a traffic crash. A 2010 Acura TSX was being driven eastbound on Interstate 40 when it left the roadway, hit guardrail, and over turned. The vehicle came to rest and caught on fire but the driver was able to get out of the vehicle. The driver of the Acura then went into the travel lanes of Interstate 40 and was struck by a 2009 Cadillac CTS. The driver of the Acura was then pronounced deceased at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash. The driver of the Cadillac has not been charged. The investigation is on-going by the Greensboro Police Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

# # #

Ronald Glenn

Public Information Officer

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27401

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>

(w) 336.574.4002

(m) 336.451.5715

Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.