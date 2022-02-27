News Release: Fatal Crash on I 40 East and Business 85 N.

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to Make Greensboro Safe for All People”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Fatal Crash on I 40 East and Business 85 N.

GREENSBORO, NC February 26,2022 A 2006 black Infiniti SUV being operated by Jerlvonte Diaz Milbourne (28 of Greensboro NC) was traveling west on I-40 when it left the roadway to the left and crossed over the median. Once crossing over the median, the Infiniti traveled west into the eastbound lanes of I-40. The Infiniti struck a white 2004 Chevrolet Silverado traveling east on I-40 being operated by Enoc Emmanuel Lopez (20 of Greensboro NC). Once striking the Silverado, the Infiniti made contact with a Black Acura being operated by Bien Krajan (32 of Greensboro NC). A fourth vehicle, a white 2014 Jeep Compass being operated by Kry Sheena Stevens (22 of South Carolina) struck the rear end of the Silverado during the collision. Two passengers in the Infiniti, Darius Deshawn Smyre (27 of Greensboro NC) and Antonio Maurice James (31 of Greensboro NC) died as a result of the crash. A fourth passenger in the Infiniti, Tevin Kewann Jolly (29 of Greensboro NC) and the driver of the Infiniti, Milbourne received serious injuries. Lopez the driver of the Silverado received serious injuries. Stevens received minor injuries and Krajan was un-injured from the crash. Alcohol is believed to be a factor. This crash is being investigated by the crash reconstruction unit.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

# # #

Ronald Glenn

Public Information Officer

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27401

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>

(w) 336.574.4002

(m) 336.451.5715

Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov