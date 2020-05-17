News Release: Fatal Crash on Franklin Blvd near Naco Rd

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Fatal Crash on Franklin Blvd near Naco Rd

GREENSBORO, NC (May 17, 2020) – On 05/16/2020 at approximately 10:06 pm Mr. Kenneth Ray Williams 38 years old of Greensboro, was traveling northbound on Franklin Blvd, near Naco Rd, when he collided with the center median and was ejected from his motorcycle. Mr. Williams died as a result of his injuries at the scene. The investigation is ongoing by the Greensboro Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

