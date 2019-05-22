news release – fatal crash Lees Chapel near Byers 5-22-2019

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: A.D. Reed

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2681

Fatal Crash on Lees Chapel Rd near Byers Rd

GREENSBORO, NC (May 22, 2019) – On 05-22-2019 at 6:20 a.m., Greensboro Police responded to Lees Chapel Rd. near Byers Rd. in reference to a motor vehicle crash involving serious injury.

A 2018 Dodge Journey was being operated by Terrence Manning (30 years old, of Greensboro, NC) west on Lees Chapel Rd. The vehicle traveled left of center and ran off the roadway to the left, after crossing the eastbound travel lanes. The vehicle then crashed into a utility pole, a pedestrian and a tree before coming to rest.

Ms. Varonda Manley (38 years old, of Greensboro, NC) was standing outside of the roadway, when she was struck by the Dodge Journey. Ms. Manley died as a result of injuries she sustained from this crash.

Mr. Manning was transported to Moses Cone Hospital with non-lifethreatening injuries. Mr. Manning has been charged with driving left of center, driving while license revoked and misdemeanor death by vehicle.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting this ongoing investigation.

