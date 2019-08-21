News Release: Fatal Crash I-73 Near Hilltop Road

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Fatal Crash on I-73 near Hilltop Rd

GREENSBORO, NC (August 21, 2019) – On 08-21-2019 at 3:35 am, Greensboro Police responded to Interstate 73 South near Hilltop Rd in reference to a motor vehicle crash involving serious injury.

A 2015 Jeep Cherokee operated by Trenten Donald Asp (21 yoa of Denton) was traveling south on I-73. Jason Lee Stephens (29 yoa of Archdale) was walking in the travel lanes and was struck. Mr. Stephens died as a result of injuries sustained.

Neither excessive speed nor driver impairment were factors in the crash.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting this ongoing investigation.

