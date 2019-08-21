News Release: Fatal Crash I-73 Near Hilltop Road

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
“Partnering to fight crime for a safer Greensboro”
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002
Fatal Crash on I-73 near Hilltop Rd
GREENSBORO, NC (August 21, 2019) – On 08-21-2019 at 3:35 am, Greensboro Police responded to Interstate 73 South near Hilltop Rd in reference to a motor vehicle crash involving serious injury.
A 2015 Jeep Cherokee operated by Trenten Donald Asp (21 yoa of Denton) was traveling south on I-73. Jason Lee Stephens (29 yoa of Archdale) was walking in the travel lanes and was struck. Mr. Stephens died as a result of injuries sustained.
Neither excessive speed nor driver impairment were factors in the crash.
The Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting this ongoing investigation.
# # #
Ronald Glenn
Public Information Officer
Greensboro Police Department
100 Police Plaza
Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>
(w) 336.574.4002
(m) 336.451.5715
Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.