News Release: Fatal Collision on E Gate City Blvd at Martin St

Fatal Collision on E Gate City Blvd at Martin St

GREENSBORO, NC (January 03, 2022) – On Friday, December 31, at approximately 6:38 P.M. Greensboro Police Officers responded to E Gate City Blvd at Martin St in reference to a motor vehicle collision with serious injury, involving a pedestrian.

A silver in color 2014 Porsche Cayenne was being operated by Flench-Berneche Onesias, 24 years old of Greensboro, westbound on E Gate City Blvd when it collided with a pedestrian Timothy Eugene Moore, 64 years old of Greensboro, NC.

Moore was transported to Moses Cone Hospital where on January 02, he died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. The Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting this ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

