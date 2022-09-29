News Release: Farmers Curb Market Hosts Fall Festival October 8, 15 & 22

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Lee Mortensen

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2403

Farmers Curb Market Hosts Fall Festival October 8, 15 & 22

GREENSBORO, NC (September 29, 2022) – Greensboro Farmers Curb Market (GFCM) will host a Fall Festival October 8, 15, and 22 in the market’s Lindsay Street parking lot in lieu of its traditional Saturday market. This year’s event, held Saturdays from 8 am to 12 noon, features live music, activities for kids, raffles, giveaways, and, as always, lots of NC farm products, food, and crafts.

The City of Greensboro will be doing routine repairs and maintenance on the building during the month of October.

Fall Festival Schedule

* October 8 – Free activities, music by Susan Riggs, a demonstration by local beekeepers, the Eco Bus, face painting and other activities will be available. The Kathleen Clay Edwards Library staff will also be on hand to issue library cards and check out books about the environment and food waste.

* October 15 – The market is partnering with Reconsidered Goods to provide activities for all ages including hula hooping and jump roping. There will be free tastings from 10 am to 12 noon from Bull City Ciderworks and Guilford Hill.

* October 22 – Fall Fest culminates with a performance by the Glenwood Choppers, brunch for purchase from the “farm and field to food truck,” Spotted Pig. Reserve Thanksgiving turkeys from FJ Family Farm. Hula hoops, jump ropes, and flower crown making with Reconsidered Goods will be available.

On October 29, the market moves to the stacks at Revolution Mill for a pop-up market held from 8 am to 12 noon. The farmers market will return to 501 Yanceyville St. on Saturday, November 5.

For a complete calendar of events, visit gsofarmersmarket.org<protect.checkpoint.com/v2/___http:/gsofarmersmarket.org___.YzJ1OmdyZWVuc2Jvcm9uYzpjOm86NTg2ZGMyNTA5ZjcxMWI1OWMzMGNiMTA0OGRkODg5NjM6NjpmYzZmOjBkMDk2NDk1NmY1YWNlOTc2ZjI0YTJmMjRiZjk5NmEzMTViNDJlMjBhY2…>.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Senior Communications Specialist (She/her/hers)

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>