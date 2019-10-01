News Release: Fall Recycling Rodeo Scheduled for October 5

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Tori Carle

Fall Recycling Rodeo Scheduled for October 5

GREENSBORO, NC (October 1, 2019) – The City of Greensboro and Destiny Christian Center are partnering together to provide a free drop-off event for hard to recycle items from 8 am to 2 pm, Saturday, October 5, at 343 West Meadowview Road in the parking lot. This event is open to all Greensboro and Guilford County residents.

Items that will be collected at this event:

* Paper for shredding – Sensitive documents only. Five box limit per vehicle.

* Household Hazardous Waste – Batteries, paints, cleansers, pesticides, fertilizer, gasoline, etc.

* Electronic waste – Phones, computers, hard drives, monitors and televisions

* Glass bottles and jars – Be sure they are empty and clean. Caps, lids, and corks cannot be recycled. No need to remove labels.

* Non-perishable food – Fill the food pantry! Bring non-perishable food to donate to the Destiny Christian Church food pantry to help those in need.

The City’s recycling education team will provide information about recycling and waste reduction. Wondering if something is a household hazardous waste or electronic item that will be accepted? Download our GSO Collects App to use the Waste Wizard find out what goes where. You can also use the Waste Wizard and other features online<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/field-operations/recycle>.

