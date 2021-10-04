News Release: Fall Farm Fest and Composting Classes Will Be Held October 16

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Fall Farm Fest and Composting Classes Will Be Held October 16

GREENSBORO, NC (October 4, 2021) – Participatory Budgeting Greensboro will host Fall Farm Fest from 12-3 pm, Saturday, October 16, at Keeley Park, 4100 Keeley Park Rd. Admission is free.

The event will have composting classes at the Keeley Park Community Garden and other fall activities. Learn how to reduce your household waste by composting. Enjoy the music of Afikia and William Hinson. The Big Apes Food Truck will be selling burgers and wings, and Kona will be selling shaved ice. Fall Farm Fest will also have vendors selling soul food, take-away meals, baked goods, and craft items like jewelry, art work, and fall décor. Don’t forget to grab a free pumpkin – one per family while supplies last.

This project was funded by the residents of District 2 under Participatory Budgeting Greensboro, a program that allows residents to decide how to spend City funds. It is sponsored by the Greensboro Parks and Recreation and Field Operations Departments.

Learn more about Participatory Budgeting at www.pbgreensboro.com<www.pbgreensboro.com>.

