News Release: Fall 2019 OPUS Concert Series Begins November 8

Fall 2019 OPUS Concert Series Begins November 8
GREENSBORO, NC (October 30, 2019) – The Music Center will kick off the 2019-2020 OPUS Concert season with the Choral Society of Greensboro’s presentation of Handel’s Messiah on Friday, November 8, 7:30 pm, at First Baptist Church, 1000 W. Friendly Ave. Admission to all Opus Concerts is free. Donations are appreciated.
The fall season will include four concerts through November 16:
n Choral Society of Greensboro
Friday, November 8, 7:30 pm
First Baptist Church, 1000 W. Friendly Ave.
Program: Messiah by George Frideric Handel
n Greensboro Percussion Ensemble
with guest the N.C. A&T University Percussion Ensemble
Wednesday, November 13, 7:30 pm
Van Dyke Performance Space, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.
n Philharmonia of Greensboro
Friday, November 15, 7:30 pm
Chist United Methodist Church, 410 Holden Rd.
Program: Tragic Overture (Brahms); Schelomo, A Hebraic Rhapsody (Bloch), Symphony No. 7, Op. 131 in C-sharp Minor (Prokofiev)
n Greensboro Concert Band
Saturday, November 16, 7:30 pm
Dana Auditorium, Guilford College, 5800 W. Friendly Ave.
Program: Arabesque (Hazo), Riften Wed (Giroux), Chorale and Shaker Dance (Zdechlik), Quartets (Cichy), Russian Christmas Music (Reed)
New, unwrapped toys will be accepted for Fox 8 Gifts for kids at the November 13 event. For more information about the OPUS Concert Series, contact The Music Center at 336-373-2549 orwww.greensboro-nc.gov/opus.
