News Release: Fall 2019 OPUS Concert Series Begins November 8

Fall 2019 OPUS Concert Series Begins November 8

GREENSBORO, NC (October 30, 2019) – The Music Center will kick off the 2019-2020 OPUS Concert season with the Choral Society of Greensboro’s presentation of Handel’s Messiah on Friday, November 8, 7:30 pm, at First Baptist Church, 1000 W. Friendly Ave. Admission to all Opus Concerts is free. Donations are appreciated.

The fall season will include four concerts through November 16:

n Choral Society of Greensboro

Friday, November 8, 7:30 pm

First Baptist Church, 1000 W. Friendly Ave.

Program: Messiah by George Frideric Handel

n Greensboro Percussion Ensemble

with guest the N.C. A&T University Percussion Ensemble

Wednesday, November 13, 7:30 pm

Van Dyke Performance Space, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.

n Philharmonia of Greensboro

Friday, November 15, 7:30 pm

Chist United Methodist Church, 410 Holden Rd.

Program: Tragic Overture (Brahms); Schelomo, A Hebraic Rhapsody (Bloch), Symphony No. 7, Op. 131 in C-sharp Minor (Prokofiev)

n Greensboro Concert Band

Saturday, November 16, 7:30 pm

Dana Auditorium, Guilford College, 5800 W. Friendly Ave.

Program: Arabesque (Hazo), Riften Wed (Giroux), Chorale and Shaker Dance (Zdechlik), Quartets (Cichy), Russian Christmas Music (Reed)

New, unwrapped toys will be accepted for Fox 8 Gifts for kids at the November 13 event. For more information about the OPUS Concert Series, contact The Music Center at 336-373-2549 orwww.greensboro-nc.gov/opus.

