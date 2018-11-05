News Release: Fall 2018 OPUS Concert Series Begins November 11

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jennifer Hance

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2549

Fall 2018 OPUS Concert Series Begins November 11

GREENSBORO, NC (November 5, 2018) – The Music Center will kick off the 2018-19 OPUS Concert season with the Choral Society of Greensboro concert 3 pm, Sunday, November 11, at Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Rd. Admission is free to all Opus Concerts. Donations are appreciated.

The fall season will include six concerts through December 2:

n Choral Society of Greensboro

Sunday, November 11, 3 pm

Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Rd.

Program: The Armed Man – A Mass for Peace, by Karl Jenkins

n Greensboro Percussion Ensembles

with guest the N. A&T State University’s Percussion Ensemble

Wednesday, November 14, 7:30 pm

Van Dyke Performance Space, 200 N. Davie St.

n Philharmonia of Greensboro

Friday, November 16, 7:30 pm

Dana Auditorium, Guilford College, 5800 W. Friendly Ave.

Program: Roman Carnival Overture, by Hector Berlioz; Symphony No. 5 in E minor from “The New World,” by Antonin Dvorak; Romanian Folk Dances, by Bela Bartok; Hungarian Dances, by Johannes Brahms

n Greensboro Concert Band

Saturday, November 17, 7:30 pm

Dana Auditorium, Guilford College, 5800 W. Friendly Ave.

Program: Cartoon, by Paul Hart; Armenian Dances, by Alfred Reed; Danzon, by Leonard Bernstein; This Cruel Moon, by John Mackey; Joy in All Things, by Brian Balmages

n Greensboro Oratorio Singers

Tuesday, November 27, 7 pm

Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St.

Program: Messiah, by George Frideric Handel

n Greensboro Youth Jazz Ensemble

Sunday, December 2, 3 pm

Trinity Church, 5200 W. Friendly Ave.

New, unwrapped toys will be accepted for Fox8 Gifts for kids at the November 14 to December 2 events. For more information about the OPUS Concert Centers, contact The Music Center at 336-373-2549 or www.gsomusiccenter.com<www.gsomusiccenter.com>.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.