News Release: Fall 2018 Football and Cheerleading Registration Now Underway

Fall 2018 Football and Cheerleading Registration Now Underway

GREENSBORO, NC (June 4, 2018) – Registration is now underway for youth football and cheerleading registration for children 7-12. Registration is $50 per participant. Register online by July 20.

Football registration includes basic equipment, such as a helmet and shoulder pads. Cheerleading registration includes a uniform.

The football leagues (based on child’s age as of August 31):

* Pee Wee, for 7-8 year olds up to 115 pounds.

* Mites, for 9-10 year olds up to 135 pounds.

* Midgets, for 11-12 year olds up to 150 pounds.

Parents or caregivers may register in person for football or cheerleading from 9 am to 4:30 pm weekdays at the Greensboro Sportsplex, 2400 16th St. They may also sign up for football during normal business hours at the Glenwood, Leonard, Lewis, Peeler, Warnersville, or Windsor recreation centers. Parents must show an original birth certificate and a Parents Association for Youth Sports (PAYS ) membership card. To receive a PAYS card, parents or caregivers must watch a video and pay a $5 fee.

Parks and Recreation is recruiting volunteer cheerleading coaches. To volunteer, or for more information about cheerleading, contact Tony Byrd at 336-373-2927 or antwoinette.byrd@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:antwoinette.byrd@greensboro-nc.gov>. For more information on the football program, contact Phil Hardin at 336-373-2955 or phil.hardin@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:phil.hardin@greensboro-nc.gov>.

