News Release: Face Coverings Required in City Facilities Beginning January 10

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Carla Banks

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-3769

Face Coverings Required in City Facilities Beginning January 10

GREENSBORO, NC (January 5, 2022) – In an effort to be proactive due to rising COVID-19 cases, the City of Greensboro is reinstating its mask mandate in City facilities on Monday, January 10, to maximize protection from the Omicron variant.

Guilford County is considered an area of high transmission with a current 14-day positive COVID-19 test rate of 18.9 percent. If the positivity rate continues to rise, the City will consider implementing additional safety measures.

“It’s imperative for the City to be vigilant and maintain the focus on public safety. I encourage the continued cooperation and understanding from our employees and the public to do their part to help us get through this pandemic,” said Interim City Manager Chris Wilson.

Under the revised guidelines, the City will require face coverings or masks for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals entering all City facilities. Employees, residents and visitors are asked to wear masks when indoors for their protection and the protection of others.

Signs will be posted at the entrance to City facilities and masks will be available at entrances staffed by security personnel should a visitor need one.

# # #

Jake Keys, (he/him/his)

Communications Manager

Communications and Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-2105

Cell: 336-430-7525

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>