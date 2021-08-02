News Release: Face Coverings Required in City Facilities Beginning August 5

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Face Coverings Required in City Facilities Beginning August 5

GREENSBORO, NC (August 2, 2021) – In an effort to be proactive in the face of rising COVID-19 cases, the City of Greensboro is reinstating its mask mandate in City facilities on Thursday, August 5, to maximize protection from the Delta variant and prevent its possible spread.

Based on the latest CDC recommendation, employees and the public will be required to wear a mask indoors in an area of substantial or high transmission<covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view>. Guilford County is considered an area of high transmission with a current 14-day positive COVID-19 test rate of 5.5 percent. If the positivity rate continues to rise, the City will consider implementing additional safety measures.

“It’s imperative for the City to be vigilant and maintain the focus on public safety. I encourage the continued cooperation and understanding from our employees and the public to do their part to help us get through this pandemic,” said Interim City Manager Chris Wilson.

Under the revised guidelines, the City will require face coverings or masks for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals entering all City facilities. Employees, residents and visitors are asked to wear masks when indoors for their protection and the protection of others.

Signs will be posted at the entrance to City facilities and masks will be available at entrances staffed by security personnel should a visitor need one.

