News Release: Explore Greensboro with the Parks Passport

Explore Greensboro with the Parks Passport

GREENSBORO, NC (February 17, 2021) – The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department has launched a Parks Passport program to encourage residents to explore local outdoor opportunities around the city. Everyone who visits all 20 locations by December 31 will get a Parks and Recreation item and be entered into a drawing for a prize packet worth an estimated $200.

Pick up your 2021 Parks Passport at Parks and Recreation headquarters, 301 S. Greene St., Ste. 300, or download it at www.greensboro-nc.gov/contest<www.greensboro-nc.gov/contest>. English and Spanish language versions are available.

“Greensboro Parks and Recreation has a lot to offer. The Parks Passport will help folks find great, sometimes underappreciated spaces throughout our diverse parks system,” said Parks and Recreation Director Nasha McCray. “We know lots of people are holding off on travel this year. Here’s a safe and inexpensive way to travel around our own community.”

Visit each location on the passport and search for the Parks Passport sign. Each sign will have a special word that you can use to fill in a phrase on the passport. When the phrase is complete, mail or drop your passport off at Parks and Recreation to receive your swag item. One participant will win a random drawing for a prize package of Parks and Recreation gifts and experiences. The drawing will be held in January 2022.

For more details and other Parks and Recreation contests, games, and sweepstakes, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/contest<www.greensboro-nc.gov/contest>.

