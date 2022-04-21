News Release: Expect Heavy Traffic Downtown Sunday April 24

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Expect Heavy Traffic Downtown Sunday April 24

GREENSBORO, NC (April 21, 2022) – Downtown Greensboro will have heavy traffic Sunday afternoon due to more than 20,000 visitors attending the Downtown Greensboro Food Truck Festival and other events at the baseball stadium, Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, and Carolina Theatre. Street parking will be limited and drivers are encouraged to use City parking decks. Visitors should give themselves extra time to arrive at their destination, plan their route around street closures, and expect special event parking rates at City parking decks.

The following streets will be closed for the food truck festival from 12-9 pm:

* W. Market Street from Eugene Street to N. Elm Street

* Elm Street from Friendly Avenue to Washington Street

* Greene Street from Friendly Avenue to Washington.

