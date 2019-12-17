News Release: Exchange Place Closed Beginning December 18

Posted By: Greensboro 101 December 17, 2019 4:42 pm

Exchange Place Closed Beginning December 18

GREENSBORO, NC (December 17, 2019) – Exchange Place, from Greene Street to Federal Place, will be closed from Wednesday, December 18, to Sunday, December 22, for parking deck construction and dissembling of a crane. Drivers should find an alternate route.

