News Release: Eugene Street Lane Closures at Downtown Bridge Continue

Contact: Melinda King

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Eugene Street Lane Closures at Downtown Bridge Continue

GREENSBORO, NC (September 21, 2018) – Beginning Monday, September 24, two of three northbound lanes of Eugene Street Bridge will be closed for traffic due to ongoing bridge repair work. For the past couple of weeks, one of those lanes has been closed. The two lane closures will take place continuously until October 8. Motorists should expect delays in this area or find alternate routes.

