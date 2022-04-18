News Release: Eugene Street Closed for Repairs April 19

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Eugene Street Closed for Repairs April 19

GREENSBORO, NC (April 18, 2022) – N. Eugene Street, between W. Bellemeade and W. Smith Streets, will be closed Tuesday, April 19, from 7 am to 4 pm, to allow the Greensboro Grasshoppers to make a repair to one of its field lights. Drivers should use caution while driving in the area.

