News Release: Eugene Street Bridge Lane Closures Set for June 9 – DATE CORRECTION

Eugene Street Bridge Lane Closures Set for June 10
GREENSBORO, NC (June 7, 2019) – Beginning at 7 am Monday, June 10, two southbound lanes of the Eugene Street Bridge downtown over Spring Garden Street will be closed all day due to milling and paving work at both ends of the bridge, weather permitting. Various other lanes in both directions will also be closed throughout the day. The job is part of ongoing bridge refurbishing.
Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes or expect delays traveling through the work zone.
