News Release: Eugene Street Bridge Lane Closures Set for June 9 – DATE CORRECTION

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Melinda King

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2372

Eugene Street Bridge Lane Closures Set for June 10

GREENSBORO, NC (June 7, 2019) – Beginning at 7 am Monday, June 10, two southbound lanes of the Eugene Street Bridge downtown over Spring Garden Street will be closed all day due to milling and paving work at both ends of the bridge, weather permitting. Various other lanes in both directions will also be closed throughout the day. The job is part of ongoing bridge refurbishing.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes or expect delays traveling through the work zone.

# # #

Debby Davis

Communications Specialist

Communications & Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

336-373-3640

300 W. Washington St., Greensboro

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>

Twitter

YouTube<www.youtube.com/CityofGreensboroNC>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.