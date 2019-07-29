News Release: Eugene Street Bridge Lane Closures Begin July 30

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Eugene Street Bridge Lane Closures Begin July 30

GREENSBORO, NC (July 29, 2019) – Beginning at 9 am Tuesday, July 30, various lanes of the Eugene Street Bridge downtown over Spring Garden Street will be closed through Thursday, August 1, weather permitting. Two lanes of traffic will remain open in each direction during the job, which is part of ongoing bridge refurbishing.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes or expect delays traveling through the work zone.

