News Release: Eugene Street Bridge Lane Closure Changes Begin March 18

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Melinda King

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2372

Eugene Street Bridge Lane Closure Changes Begin March 18

GREENSBORO, NC (March 14, 2019) – Beginning at 9 am Monday, March 18, both southbound lanes and one northbound lane of the Eugene Street Bridge downtown will be closed due to bridge decking work. Northbound lanes will be converted to one northbound and one southbound lane to maintain traffic flow in each direction. Work is expected to run daily through March 29, weather permitting, and is part of ongoing bridge refurbishing. Motorists should expect delays when traveling through the work zone.

