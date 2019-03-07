News Release: Eugene Street Bridge Lane Closure Changes Begin March 11

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Eugene Street Bridge Lane Closure Changes Begin March 11

GREENSBORO, NC (March 8, 2019) – Beginning at 9 am Monday, March 11, both southbound lanes and one northbound lane of the Eugene Street Bridge downtown will be closed due to bridge decking work. Northbound lanes will be converted to one northbound and one southbound lane to maintain traffic flow in each direction. Work is expected to run daily through March 20, weather permitting, and is part of ongoing bridge refurbishing. Motorists should expect delays when traveling through the work zone.

