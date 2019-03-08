News Release: Eugene Street Bridge Lane Closure Changes Begin March 11

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Melinda King

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2372

CANCELED: Eugene Street Bridge Lane Closure Changes Set for March 11

GREENSBORO, NC (March 8, 2019) – Lane closures for three lanes of the Eugene Street Bridge downtown originally set to start on March 11 has been canceled.

