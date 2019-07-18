News Release: English Street/McConnell Road Fatal Collision Update

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Motor Vehicle Fatal Collision

GREENSBORO, NC (July 18, 2019) – On Thursday July 18, 2019 at 6:42 am Mr. Joseph Danny Brown, W/M/43 of Julian, NC, was operating a 2019 Honda Z125M northbound on S English Street. Mr. Brown entered the intersection of S English Street / McConnell Road colliding with a dark green in color vehicle traveling eastbound on McConnell Road which failed to stop for a traffic signal. The vehicle fled from the collision scene with significant damage to the right passenger side. The suspect vehicle, may possibly be a dark green sedan.

Mr. Joseph Danny Brown was ejected from his motorcycle resulting in critical injuries and was transported to Moses Cone Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The family of the deceased was notified of his death by Moses Cone Hospital pesonnel.

The collision is being investigated as a fatal hit and run, being investigated by the Greensboro Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit. It has been three day since the last fatal collision in Greensboro.

