News Release: English Street Fatal Crash

English Street Traffic Crash Fatality

GREENSBORO, NC (August 23, 2021) – On Sunday, August 22, 2021 at approximately 7:32 pm, Justin Wisse, 26 years old of Greensboro, was operating a 2011 Hyundai Sonata westbound on Apache St toward S English Street. Angela Evans, 56 years old of Greensboro, was operating a bicycle, also westbound on Apache Street. Both the bicyclist and Mr. Wisse turned onto northbound S English St. Mr. Wisse made contact with Ms. Evans on her bicycle and proceeded in a careless and reckless manner into the driveway of 313 S English St, then into the yard of 311 S English St, striking a fence, then striking the building of 311 S English St. Ms. Evans was seriously injured during the crash, transported to a local hospital for treatment, and later succumbed to her injuries.

Mr. Wisse was arrested and charged with Misdemeanor Death by Motor Vehicle, Careless and Reckless Driving, Failing to Comply with Driver’s License Restrictions, and Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid a Collision. Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

