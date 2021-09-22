News Release: English Street and Granville Road Closures Scheduled Due to Utility

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: David Ortega

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-433-7246

English Street and Granville Road Closures Scheduled Due to Utility Work

GREENSBORO, NC (September 22, 2021) – The following roads will be closed from 9 am to 4 pm on the days noted below due to scheduled utility work:

* English Street between Gate City Boulevard and McConnell Road from Thursday to Friday, September 23-24.

* Granville Road between Country Club Drive and Irving Place from Monday, September 27, to Friday, October 1.

Motorists should use caution and expect delays driving in these areas and avoid the work zones if possible.

# # #

Debby Davis

Communications Specialist

Communications & Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

336-373-3640

300 W. Washington St., Greensboro

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>

Twitter

YouTube<www.youtube.com/CityofGreensboroNC>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.