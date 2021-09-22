News Release: English Street and Granville Road Closures Scheduled Due to Utility

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: David Ortega
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-433-7246
English Street and Granville Road Closures Scheduled Due to Utility Work
GREENSBORO, NC (September 22, 2021) – The following roads will be closed from 9 am to 4 pm on the days noted below due to scheduled utility work:
* English Street between Gate City Boulevard and McConnell Road from Thursday to Friday, September 23-24.
* Granville Road between Country Club Drive and Irving Place from Monday, September 27, to Friday, October 1.
Motorists should use caution and expect delays driving in these areas and avoid the work zones if possible.
