News Release: Elm Street Mural to be Installed June 26-29

Elm Street Mural to be Installed June 26-29

GREENSBORO, NC (June 24, 2020) – Portions of Elm Street and February One Place will be closed from 6 pm Friday, June 26 until 7 am, Monday, June 29, for the installation of a mural on the pavement led by artist Rasheeda Shankle and project leaders Kelly Creacy-Durham and Jason Keith. Elm Street will be closed from Market Street to Washington Street, and February One Place will be closed from Greene Street to Elm Street.

The mural will read “Black Lives Matter” and be installed on Elm Street between February One Place and Washington Street. This is the second street mural approved under the City’s new Street Mural Program<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Home/ShowDocument?id=45973>, overseen by the City’s office of arts and culture, Creative Greensboro.

