News Release: Elm Street Closed Saturday Nights Beginning March 20

Elm Street Closed Saturday Nights Beginning March 20

GREENSBORO, NC (March 16, 2021) – The 100, 200, 300, and 500 blocks of S. Elm Street will be closed from 4-11 pm, Saturdays, March 20 through the end of April, to allow restaurants and retail businesses to operate in the public right-of-way while providing ample space for pedestrians to maintain social distancing.

The closed Elm Street blocks will be:

* From Market Street to Washington Street

* From Washington Street to McGee Street

* From Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to Lewis Street.

Downtown visitors are reminded that they should practice the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ “three Ws” when they leave home:

* Wear a cloth to cover your nose and mouth.

* Wait six-feet apart and avoid close contact with people who don’t live in your household.

* Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer.

The street closures are in conjunction with a previous initiative approved by City Council, which issues special permits to allow restaurants to temporarily expand seating in the right-of-way. For more information, visit the Downtown Greensboro Inc. website<www.downtowngreensboro.org/events/openstreets/>.

