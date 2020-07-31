News Release: Elm Street Closed August 7-9

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Josh Sherrick

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-7817

Elm Street Closed August 7-9

GREENSBORO, NC (July 31, 2020) -In May, the City Council approved the issuing of special permits to allow restaurants to temporarily expand seating in the right-of-way. To allow restaurants and retail businesses to operate in the public right-of-way while providing ample space for pedestrians to maintain social distancing, South Elm Street, from Market Street to Lewis Street, will be closed from 4 pm, Friday, August 7, to 10 pm, Saturday, August 8.

Downtown visitors are reminded that they should practice the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ “three Ws” when they leave home:

* Wear a cloth to cover your nose and mouth.

* Wait six-feet apart and avoid close contact with people who don’t live in your household.

* Wash your hand often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer.

For more information, visit the Downtown Greensboro Inc. website<www.downtowngreensboro.org/events/openstreets/>.

The 200 Block of Elm Street, from Market Street to Washington Street, will remain closed Sunday, August 9 until 7 pm to allow for street maintenance.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>

[Census Outlook Signature Graphic]<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Census>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.