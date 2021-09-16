News Release: Elm and Spencer Street Closures Begin September 20

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Elm and Spencer Street Closures Begin September 20

GREENSBORO, NC (September 16, 2021) – The following roads will be closed beginning Monday, September 20:

* Elm Street between Lewis Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive will be closed September 20 from 9 am to 4 pm for a crane to be set up.

* Spencer Street from Clapp Street to Jennifer Street will be closed September 20-23 from 9 am to 4 pm daily for utility installation.

Drivers should avoid these areas.

