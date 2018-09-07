News Release: Eleven Greensboro Police Department Employees Earn Promotions

Eleven Greensboro Police Department Employees Earn Promotions

GREENSBORO, NC (Sept. 7, 2018) – Eight police officers and three non-sworn employees with the Greensboro Police Department advanced in rank today during a ceremony that began at 9:00 am in the City Council chambers at 300 W. Washington St. The department promoted one lieutenant to captain, one sergeant to lieutenant, two corporals to sergeant, and four officers to corporal. All three non-sworn employees were promoted to CSI Supervisors.

“The Greensboro Police Department is celebrating that we have eleven people that are moving to that next level of leadership within our organization” said Chief Wayne Scott.

“Today is a great day for us because we are promoting at multiple ranks.”

Captain Ryan Walton joined the Greensboro Police Department in June of 1997 as a member of the 73rd PBIC. His career has included assignments in Patrol, Crime Abatement Team, Internal Affairs, Canine, and the Vice Narcotic Division. Captain Walton holds certifications as both a General Instructor as well as a Specialized Driving Instructor and he has previously served on the Special Response Team. Captain Walton holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro as well as an Advanced Law Enforcement Certificate.

Lieutenant Ernest L. Cuthbertson joined the Greensboro Police Department in September 1, 1992, as a member of the 69th PBIC. His previous assignments include Sergeant in District Ill, District IV, Commercial Property Squad, a member of the Community Resource Team in District IV, Corporal on Traffic Enforcement Team as a Motor Officer, Special Intelligence Section, and a School Resource Officer at Lincoln and Aycock Middle Schools. Lieutenant Cuthbertson is a graduate of Guilford Technical Community College with a degree in Criminal Justice, a Bachelor of Science Degree in Political Science/Sociology from North Carolina Agriculture and Technical State University, a Masters Degree in Criminal Justice Administration from Methodist University and currently a candidate to receive his Ph. D. in Leadership Studies from North Carolina Agriculture and Technical State University, with a graduation date of December 10, 2018.

Sergeant Jonathan A. Sink joined the Greensboro Police Department on March 1, 2002 as a member of the 80th PBIC. Sergeant Sink previously served as a corporal in the Special Operations Division, Traffic Safety Unit. Prior to his position in the Special Operations Division Sergeant Sink served as a corporal in Patrol District IV and as a patrol officer in Patrol District Ill. Sergeant Sink is a graduate of East Carolina University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice. Additionally, Sergeant Sink holds his advanced law enforcement certificate. Sergeant Sink is a member of the Mobile Command Center special team and is currently an assistant team leader. Throughout his career, Sergeant Sink has been awarded Officer of the Month for Districts Ill and IV, a Certificate of Merritt and two Life Saving Awards.

Sergeant Julius Tunstall joined the Greensboro Police Department in June 1997 as a member of the 73rd PBIC. His career has included the Crime Abatement Team, Vice/Narcotics, Recruiting Officer, SOAR Coordinator, Personnel Officer, Training Officer, Community Resource Officer, Center City Resource Officer, patrol officer and patrol corporal. Sergeant Tunstall holds instructor certifications for Physical Training, Subject Control Arrest Techniques, Ground Fighting for Law Enforcement Officers, and Rapid Deployment. Sgt Tunstall has been certified by Law Enforcement Bicycle Association and in Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design. Sgt Tunstall has also been awarded the Commendation Bar.

Corporal Brian Valdes joined the Greensboro Police department in April 2007. His career has included assignments in Patrol and the Center City Resource team. Corporal Valdes has been a member of The Greensboro Police Department’s Hazardous Devices Team since 2013. Corporal Valdes currently holds certifications as a Level A Hazmat Technician and an Explosive Breacher. Throughout his career Corporal Valdes has been awarded Two Life saving awards and has been awarded Officer of the Month multiple times.

Corporal Maurice A. McPhatter joined the Greensboro Police Department in April 2007 as a member of the 87th PBIC. His Career has included assignments in Patrol, Center City Recourse Team, Tactical Narcotics Team and as a Vice/Narcotics Detective. Corporal McPhatter is also a member to the Special Response Team. Additionally, Corporal McPhatter is a graduate of Elizabeth City State University where he obtained a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Criminal Justice.

Corporal Robert B. Swagler joined the Greensboro Police Department in February 2005 as a member of the 84th PBIC. He currently serves as a Background Investigator in the Resource Management Division. Prior to that, Cpl. Swagler held positions as a Staff Inspections Officer, Community Resource Team Officer, Warrant Squad Officer, and in patrol as a Training Officer. He obtained his Advanced Law Enforcement Certificate in August of 2011. Corporal Swagler is a graduate of Pfeiffer University where he obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration, Management Information Systems; and a Minor in Computer Information Systems.

Corporal Brian C. Dirks joined the Greensboro Police Department in October 2009 as a member of the 91st PBIC. He is currently a Patrol Officer serving in Patrol Bureau 1 District 4 and is an active Police Training Officer. Corporal Dirks is a graduate of Valdosta State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Political Science. Corporal Dirks is Crisis Intervention Team certified and a member of the Civil Emergency Unit. Corporal Dirks completed his North Carolina Department of Justice Advanced Law Enforcement Certification on November 2017.

Crime Scene Supervisor Shelley P. Garis joined the Greensboro Police Department in November of 2012. She is a member of the Employee Recommendations Change Committee and a Peer Support Team Member. She is also a Training Coach. She has Associate Degrees in both Criminal Justice and Latent Evidence from Forsyth Technical Community College.

Crime Scene Supervisor Edna B. Woyee joined the Greensboro Police Department in October of 2013. She is a graduate of Western Carolina University and George Mason University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Forensic Anthropology and a Master of Forensic Science. She is also a Certified Crime Scene Investigator with the International Association for Identification. Woyee is currently a board member of the North Carolina IAI and has served as a Training Coach for her Division.

Crime Scene Supervisor Patricia Caffey joined the Greensboro Police Department in March 2001 as a member of Guilford Metro 911 Communications. In 2003 she transferred to the Property and Evidence Section where she worked until June 2008. At that time she moved into the Forensic Services Division as a Crime Scene Investigator. She has been a Field Training Officer since 2012 and was in the US Army for 4 years before coming to Greensboro Police Dept.

