News Release: Eighth Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Canceled

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jake Keys
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2105
Eighth Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Canceled
GREENSBORO, NC (September 10, 2018) – This year’s 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb, scheduled for Saturday, September 15, has been canceled due to impending weather associated with Hurricane Florence.
