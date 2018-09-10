News Release: Eighth Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Canceled

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jake Keys

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2105

Eighth Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Canceled

GREENSBORO, NC (September 10, 2018) – This year’s 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb, scheduled for Saturday, September 15, has been canceled due to impending weather associated with Hurricane Florence.

# # #

Jake Keys, Communications Manager

Communications and Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-2105

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook

Twitter

YouTube

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.