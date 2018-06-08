News Release: Effective June 11, Visitors Must Enter MMOB Through W. Washington Street Entrance

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Effective June 11, Visitors Must Enter MMOB Through

W. Washington Street Entrance

GREENSBORO, NC (June 8, 2018) – The City of Greensboro will close the Greene Street entrance to the Melvin Municipal Office Building (MMOB) to visitors beginning Monday, June 11. After this time, all visitors must enter MMOB through the W. Washington Street entrance during normal business hours. The MMOB entrance from Governmental Plaza will continue to be used for post 5 pm City Council and other board and commission meetings. Visitors can soon expect to find a new reception area at the W. Washington entrance and improved signage throughout the interior of MMOB.

“The decision to have all visitors come into the building (MMOB) through one main entrance is to enhance the safety and security of everyone, visitors and employees alike,” says City Manager David Parrish.

