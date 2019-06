News Release: Edith Lane Aggravated Assault Investigation

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

Edith Lane Aggravated Assault Investigation

GREENSBORO, NC (June 14, 2019) – At approximately 7:16 am police responded to a discharge of firearm call in the 4300 block of Edith Lane. Upon arrival police located one victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. There is no suspect information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

