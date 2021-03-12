News Release: East Wendover Area Water Rehabilitation Project Lane Closures Begin March 15

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

East Wendover Area Water Rehabilitation Project Lane Closures Begin March 15

GREENSBORO, NC (March 12, 2021) – Beginning Monday, March 15, and continuing through Friday, May 14, the following areas will have occasional lane closures and delays from 7 am to 3 pm daily due to water line rehabilitation work:

* Waugh Street from Holt Avenue to 500 feet south of E. Wendover Avenue

* Holt Avenue from Waugh Street to Sunnycrest Avenue.

See map for locations. These closures are part of a Waterline Rehabilitation Project. For more information, contact City contractor Mainlining at 443-790-3774 or its 24-hour emergency number 336-402-5253. Directional signage and traffic cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last minute changes in the work schedule.

The job is part of the City’s ongoing Water Rehabilitation Program<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/water-resources/system-improvements/water-sewer-rehabilitation/water-rehab>, which is funded by water and sewer rates.



