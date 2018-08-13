News Release: East Market Street Lane Closure Monday, August 13, 2018

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Josh Hawks

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-430-6280

East Market Street Lane Closure Monday, August 13, 2018

GREENSBORO, NC (August 13, 2018) -Both east bound lanes of East Market Street will be closed from Laurel Street to S. Benbow Road this evening Monday, August 13 from 10pm until Tuesday, August 14 at 5pm for sewer line repair. Motorists are strongly encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Detours will be in place. Dates and times are subject to change due to inclement weather or last-minute changes in work schedule.

