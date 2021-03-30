News Release: East Market Street Fatal Crash

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

East Market Street Fatal Crash

GREENSBORO, NC (March 30, 2021) – On March 29, at approximately 8:32 pm Mr. Franklin George Poole Jr., 46 years old of Greensboro, was operating a red 2001 Yamaha XVS1100 motorcycle west bound on E. Market Street at N. English Street. Mr. Allen Reginald Dawkins, 46 years old of Greensboro, was operating a 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe east bound on E. Market Street attempting to make a left turn onto N. English Street on a solid green traffic light.

Mr. Dawkins failed to yield to the right way to Mr. Poole’s Motorcycle and turned in front of Mr. Poole. As a result Mr. Poole’s Motorcycle collided with the front of Mr. Dawkins Tahoe. Mr. Poole was transported to a local hospital and died from his injuries sustained in the crash.

Mr. Dawkins was arrested and charged with failing to yield to the right away and misdemeanor death by a motor vehicle. Mr. Dawkins was not injured in the crash. Mr. Dawkins is currently being held at the Guilford County Jail with a $50,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing.

