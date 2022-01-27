News Release: East Bessemer Avenue Lane Closures Due to Emergency Water Main Repair Underway

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

East Bessemer Avenue Lane Closures Due to Emergency Water Main Repair Underway

GREENSBORO, NC (January 27, 2022) – The east and westbound lanes of the 1400 block of E. Bessemer Avenue between Arnold and Tucker streets are closed due to an eight-inch water main break. The repair work, which is expected to be complete by 7 pm tonight, may cause minor traffic delays in the area. Several nearby businesses currently have no water service due to the break, none of which are restaurants. Estimated time for restored water service to those affected is 5 pm today.

Signs and traffic cones are in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area.

