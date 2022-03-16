News Release: E. Market Street Lanes Closed Beginning March 21

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

E. Market Street Lanes Closed Beginning March 21

GREENSBORO, NC (March 16, 2022) – The following sections of E. Market Street between Pastor Anderson Drive and Dudley Street will be closed from March 21 through April 22 for utility work:

* all eastbound lanes

* one westbound lane

* the southerly sidewalk.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes.

