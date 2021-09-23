News Release: E. Market Street Lane Closures Begin September 23

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Shannon Cregger

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-430-6792

E. Market Street Lane Closures Begin September 23

GREENSBORO, NC (September 23, 2021) – Beginning Thursday, September 23 at 8 pm the right two lanes on E. Market Street between NC 29 and Shaw Street will have lane closures and minor traffic delays due to water valve maintenance. The job is expected to be completed by 6 am Friday, September 24. Customers near this area may experience water service interruptions due to the valve replacement from 9 pm Thursday, September 23 through 2 am Friday, September 24.

Signs and traffic cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.

# # #

Laine Roberts, (she/her) Why are pronouns important?<www.mypronouns.org/what-and-why>

NC Environmental Educator

Public Education Coordinator

Water Resources Department

City of Greensboro<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

O: 336-373-4601

C: 336-937-2565

2602 S. Elm-Eugene St., Greensboro, NC 27406

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.