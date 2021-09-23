News Release: E. Market Street Lane Closures Begin September 23

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
E. Market Street Lane Closures Begin September 23
GREENSBORO, NC (September 23, 2021) – Beginning Thursday, September 23 at 8 pm the right two lanes on E. Market Street between NC 29 and Shaw Street will have lane closures and minor traffic delays due to water valve maintenance. The job is expected to be completed by 6 am Friday, September 24. Customers near this area may experience water service interruptions due to the valve replacement from 9 pm Thursday, September 23 through 2 am Friday, September 24.
Signs and traffic cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.
